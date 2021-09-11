CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles sign Jordan Mailata to 4-year extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuKu1_0btDNp4S00

The Philadelphia Eagles signed left tackle Jordan Mailata to a four-year contract extension Saturday with multiple outlets reporting the deal is valued at $64 million.

The contract for the 6-foot-8, 365-pounder is reportedly worth $40.85 million guaranteed, while it could reach up to $80 million with incentives.

“Excited to be here for another four years representing this team and city,” Mailata said in a video posted to Twitter. “I can’t wait to keep representing my family, and everything I have in me, give it to you guys to get this championship (this) year. Remember, go Birds baby.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP8bv_0btDNp4S00 Also Read:
Philadelphia Eagles schedule and 2021 season predictions

The 24-year-old native of Australia, who grew up playing rugby, had no high school or college experience when he was drafted in the seventh round by the Eagles in 2018. He attracted NFL attention from clips of his rugby exploits.

Mailata did not play in a game in 2018 with his season ultimately cut short by a back injury. A back issue also kept him out of the entire 2019 season. He finally made his NFL debut in 2020 and made his first start in Week 4 of last season, eventually starting 10 of his first 15 games.

The Eagles open the season Sunday against the host Atlanta Falcons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPJbQ_0btDNp4S00
Also Read:
Falcons vs Eagles: Week 1 NFL preview

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Covid
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles Game Sunday: Eagles vs 49ers odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

Okay, be honest. How many of you had the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Atlanta in Week 1 and beating the Falcons by 26?. If you had this team holding an offense that features Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, and Kyle Pitts scoreless in the second half (and holding them to six points total), you need to stop what you’re doing, you need to move to Las Vegas, and help them come up with some of these point spreads and moneylines that we obsess over.
NFL
247Sports

Update: Former A&T Aggie Mac McCain signs with the Philadelphia Eagles!

Mac McCain has a new home. The Eagles have added a cornerback to their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. The team announced that they have signed Mac McCain off of the Broncos practice squad. They did not have to make a corresponding move to get McCain on the 53-man roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

How the early advice of a veteran Eagles coach helped Jordan Mailata become a starter

Before the 2018 NFL Draft, Jordan Mailata was converting from a rugby player to to an NFL tackle. To learn how to play the position, Mailata watched tape of former Eagles Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, along with current right tackle Lane Johnson. When Mailata got to the video of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, he found the stance he would use to block defensive ends and linebackers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt Ryan is not free of blame in loss to Eagles

There were notable offensive line struggles in the Falcons’ home-opening loss to the Eagles. The Philadelphia defensive line bullied Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary, and most embarrassingly, Jalen Mayfield. The first two drives were impressive and showed glimpses of what Arthur Smith’s innovative offense could look like in Atlanta, but both of those drives stalled in the red zone. Then, Atlanta had little to no success when they had the ball.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles should be in contention for a playoff spot, as they participate in a wide-open NFC East division. This franchise should be competitive, as the front office has brought in some nice talent on the offense. They’ll need to overachieve if they want to make a postseason push though, as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team are the early favorites to win the division.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Where Does Jordan Mailata Rank Among Highest-Paid Eagles?

After the Mailata deal, who are the highest-paid Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Who are the highest-paid Eagles? And where does Jordan Mailata’s new contract put him on that list?. It’s a complicated question with no simple answer. There are several ways to measure contracts in the NFL:...
NFL
NBC Sports

After the Mailata deal, who are the highest-paid Eagles?

Who are the highest-paid Eagles? And where does Jordan Mailata’s new contract put him on that list?. It’s a complicated question with no simple answer. There are several ways to measure contracts in the NFL: 1) Total value of the deal, 2) Average annual salary and 3) Guaranteed money. Within...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata among biggest NFL breakout candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles A former rugby player in Australia, Mailata only started playing football shortly before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Since then, he’s improved by leaps and bounds every single year. Forced into a starting role last year, he earned an admirable 70.3 overall grade on 733 snaps. And this preseason, he took another massive leap. Former first-rounder Andre Dillard was finally healthy and playing some good football in his own right [BLG Note: Not really!], but it still wasn’t close enough to unseat Mailata. While he only played 16 snaps, Mailata moved and manhandled defenders the way elite NFL left tackles do. The 6-foot-8, 346-pound tackle is in store for a big year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jordan Mailata News

Eagles sign LT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64 million extension. The Eagles are signing their left tackle to an extension on the eve of the 2021 season. He may not see any playing time this season, but the Eagles saw enough potential in the Aussie to keep him from landing on another team.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Javon Hargrave’s breakout year begins Week 1

2020 free agent signing Javon Hargrave ended his first season in Philadelphia on a positive note. In his final eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle posted 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. Even when he wasn’t getting the quarterback down, he was collapsing...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy