’80s Indie Action Figure Sun-Man Officially Joins Masters of the Universe
’80s Indie Action Figure Sun-Man Officially Joins Masters of the Universe. Invented by African-American mother Yla Eason in 1985 when her son was unable to find any superhero toys that looked like him, Sun-Man was a rare independent action figure years before McFarlane Toys would spawn a boom in such things. Built in the style of Masters of the Universe, he never quite spawned a larger figure line as planned. But he did lead to the creation of Olmec Toys, which later made the G.I. Joe-like Bronze Bombers, and historical toys based on Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The tie-in storyline depicted Sun-Man as a royal prince, who fought the villainous green swine creature Pig Head.www.superherohype.com
Comments / 0