’80s Indie Action Figure Sun-Man Officially Joins Masters of the Universe

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ on Paramount+, in Which a Kiddie-TV Franchise Want to Sell More Toys (and Explore Political Allegory) Netflix’s new version of He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe should not be confused with the Kevin Smith-produced He-Man revival Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, which came out on Netflix earlier in the summer. While Revelation has the look and feel of the old He-Man series from the ’80s, and continues that story, this version, developed by Robert David, rethinks the universe of Eternia and retells the story of how Prince Adam (Yuri Lowenthal) became He-Man. And he gears the whole thing more towards kids than middle-aged viewers looking for nostalgia. Read on for more.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO