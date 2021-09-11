CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

’80s Indie Action Figure Sun-Man Officially Joins Masters of the Universe

SuperHeroHype
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article’80s Indie Action Figure Sun-Man Officially Joins Masters of the Universe. Invented by African-American mother Yla Eason in 1985 when her son was unable to find any superhero toys that looked like him, Sun-Man was a rare independent action figure years before McFarlane Toys would spawn a boom in such things. Built in the style of Masters of the Universe, he never quite spawned a larger figure line as planned. But he did lead to the creation of Olmec Toys, which later made the G.I. Joe-like Bronze Bombers, and historical toys based on Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The tie-in storyline depicted Sun-Man as a royal prince, who fought the villainous green swine creature Pig Head.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

THE PRINCESS BRIDE Action Figure Line Revealed by McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has announced its line of The Princess Bride action figures, and they have shared a first look at the first wave of figures! The figure include Westley as the Dread Pirate Roberts, Fezzik, Inigo Montoya, and Princess Buttercup. They are fully posable and come complete with movie accurate accessories.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Revisits the Apocalypse With Five New Wastelanders Titles

Marvel Revisits the Apocalypse With Five New Wastelanders Titles. A few years ago, Marvel cooked up a chilling vision of the future in its Old Man Logan series, which saw an older Wolverine traversing a post-apocalyptic landscape where many of the world’s superheroes have been eliminated. Now, the House of Ideas is returning to this environment with several additional survivors in tow. Marvel has announced plans to release five new one-shots under the Wastelanders banner later this year.
COMICS
imdb.com

You Requested The Princess Bride Action Figures? As You Wish

Break out the iocane powder (Note: please do Not break out the iocaine powder under any circumstances)! McFarlane Toys is dropping a line of "The Princess Bride" action figures for your decorative pleasure. The toy maker made the announcement with a first look at the figures as a tease for everyone.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Martin Luther King
ComicBook

Masters of the Universe Cosplay Stands Tall With King Grayskull

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now standing tall with one royally awesome cosplay of King Grayskull! The Netflix original animated series provided a whole new take on Eternia and the realms that surrounded it as it picked up from where the first animated series from the 1980s had ended. This introduced some very important additions to the lore of the series overall, and revealed some major characters who were very important to the series' past such as the identity of King Grayskull himself. This icon from the franchise officially made his debut in the sequel series, and with the first five episodes made quite the impact.
COMICS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HELLOWEEN Teams Up With INCENDIUM For Comic Book And Action Figures

Pumpkin fans, unite! HELLOWEEN and Incendium are teaming up for the launch of "Seekers Of The Seven Keys", a supernatural horror-fantasy comic book that explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." Incendium is also thrilled to announce a line of collectible HELLOWEEN action figures inspired by the band's' cover artwork and lyrical lore: The Keeper Of The Seven Keys, The Witch and Jack O. Lantern.
COMICS
ComicBook

He-Man & The Masters of the Universe Creators Discuss Giving A New Generation "Their He-Man"

Not to be mistaken with Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix is returning to the world of Eternia with a brand new take on the lore of He-Man and his fellow masters with the upcoming series, He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe. We here at Comicbook.com recently had the opportunity to talk with Showrunner Rob David and Co-Executive Producer Jeff Matsuda about this new CG animated series that is much more skewed toward a younger audience and is looking to introduce the newest generation to a warrior of Castle Grayskull of their very own.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man Action Figures Are Now Available For Pre-Order

It looks like we're getting some awesome 90s nostalgia heading our way thanks to Hasbro who just announced six epic Marvel Legends figurines from Spider-Man. Whether you're going for the classic Spider-Man or fan favourite villains such as Hobgoblin, we think these make a fantastic addition to any Marvel fan's collection.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Figure#Masters Of The Universe#The Masters#African American#Mcfarlane Toys#Olmec Toys#Bronze Bombers#Mattel Creations#Origins#Amazon Com
SuperHeroHype

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Brings Back Jennifer Hale as Bastila Shan

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Brings Back Jennifer Hale as Bastila Shan. One of the most exciting reveals to come out of last week’s Playstation Showcase was the announcement of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, a high-definition remaster of the acclaimed Star Wars RPG currently in development for the Playstation 5. The original game memorably introduced several new characters into the galaxy far, far away, many of whom became instant fan-favorites. And at least one member of the original voice cast is coming back to reprise her role.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

He-Man & The Masters of the Universe Showrunners Discuss The New Futuristic Style & Robot Orko

In an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com, Showrunners Rob David and Jeff Matsuda sat down to talk about their upcoming return to the world of Eternia via He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe, which is a stark departure from Masters Of The Universe: Revelation which was released on Netflix earlier this year. With the upcoming CG animated series skewed toward a new generation, the creative minds behind the series explored why the series is taking a more futuristic approach to mythology and how a robotic version of Orko factors into the landscape change.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Meet Yla Eason, A Black Rutgers Professor and Mother Who Created The Sun-Man Action Figure Picked Up By Mattel

Mattel is bringing the popular He-Man superhero back but this time he will have a Black sidekick. It has been nearly four decades since the world was introduced to He-Man. And now the muscular superhero will not only be on store shelves but in an effort to bring diversity, toymaker Mattel has teamed up with Netflix to create two new animated series that will go along with two toy lines already out on store shelves.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe’ On Netflix, A CGI-Animated Reboot Of ‘He-Man’ Geared Towards Kids

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ on Paramount+, in Which a Kiddie-TV Franchise Want to Sell More Toys (and Explore Political Allegory) Netflix’s new version of He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe should not be confused with the Kevin Smith-produced He-Man revival Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, which came out on Netflix earlier in the summer. While Revelation has the look and feel of the old He-Man series from the ’80s, and continues that story, this version, developed by Robert David, rethinks the universe of Eternia and retells the story of how Prince Adam (Yuri Lowenthal) became He-Man. And he gears the whole thing more towards kids than middle-aged viewers looking for nostalgia. Read on for more.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
SuperHeroHype

New He-Man Creators Explain Skeletor’s Updated Origin Story

New He-Man Creators Explain Skeletor’s Updated Origin Story. Netflix’s CGI-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series finally premiered today. And as with Masters of the Universe: Revelation, fans seem to be split right down the middle. A major point of contention with viewers deals with how the new series handles Skeletor’s origin story. But despite the backlash, the show’s producers aren’t second-guessing their creative choices.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Gives Sabretooth His Own Series in January 2022

Marvel Gives Sabretooth His Own Series in January 2022. Two years ago, Sabretooth was swallowed into the depths of Krakoa as punishment for violating the island nation’s laws against murdering humans. He hasn’t been seen since. But in just a few months, Marvel will catch readers up on the events of his exile. Starting in January, the feral mutant will return in the pages of Sabretooth, a new series from Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk.
COMICS
ComicBook

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Showrunners Walk Fans Through The "Coming Of Age" Story

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe has landed on Netflix, offering fans of the world of Eternia a new take on the classic franchise and we here at Comicbook.com recently had the opportunity to chat with showrunners Rob David and Jeff Matsuda regarding the creation of this new world revolving around Prince Adam and his fellow masters. With this new series, so too comes a new coat of paint given to the classic heroes and villains of the series, which sees a much younger Prince Adam discovering the power of Castle Grayskull and battling the villainous Skeletor.
TV SERIES
NME

2D adventure indie game ‘Webbed’ officially launches on PC

Webbed, a 2D physics adventure indie game that somehow makes spiders adorable has officially launched on PC. The spider title which was developed by Sbug Games and released a couple of days ago (September 9), tells “a daring story of a happy little spider on an adventure to save her boyfriend from a big mean bowerbird.”
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Batman: Year One Gets a 4K Remaster For Its 10th Anniversary

Batman: Year One Gets a 4K Remaster For Its 10th Anniversary. Next month will mark 10 years since Warner Bros. Animation brought Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One to life as an animated feature. And the studio will soon be celebrating this milestone by applying a fresh coat of digital paint. This fall, WB (via ComicBook.com) is releasing a special 10th anniversary edition that remasters the film in 4K Ultra HD.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy