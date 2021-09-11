Pet of the Week

What’s got two eyes, two ears, three legs and wants to go home with you? Athena!. Are you looking for a sweet survivor? Well, they don’t come much more inspiring than our warrior goddess Athena! This lady has been fighting for her future ever since she lost her front leg at 4 months old. Now, at 5 years old, she’s become a confident cuddle bug that’s house trained and knows what she wants – and that’s a home with cats and without other dogs. Play dates are fine, but living with another dog full time is just too much for her. If you are looking for a dog that’s all about snuggles and smooches and doesn’t need long walks, then you could be a match made in heaven for Athena.