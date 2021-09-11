CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Credit union gives $20K in college scholarships

Maui News
 7 days ago

Maui County Federal Credit Union has awarded $1,000 scholarships each to 20 college-bound students from Maui County. The recipients include 12 incoming college freshmen, six returning undergraduates and two graduate students. The recipients are Abigail Akamine, Karina Bhattacharya, Manuel Castro, Liam Chadli, Stacia Eng, Dylan Falces, Connor Fernandez, Anna Gragas, Sharae Hanchett, Lea Kashiwamura, Megan Koga, Issac Jon Lazo, Kobe Lilio, Shanelle Longboy, Jonathan Merchant, Mindy Montalvo, Dawson Nolasco, Matthew Paden, Avrilyne Quimangan and Kelsie Sparks.

