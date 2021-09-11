Running late for work, man crashes car and keeps running: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Vehicle crash, Chillicothe Road:. A Cleveland man told Bainbridge Township police he was running late for work, after running a red light and crashing into an oncoming vehicle before fleeing on foot 10:15 a.m. Aug. 29. Moments before the crash, the suspect, 20, had been detained on a traffic stop by a Solon police officer who was checking his ID when he drove off on US-422. With the ID in hand, the Solon officer did not pursue the escaping suspect. The driver of the vehicle he hit, a Bainbridge Township man, 82, had minor injuries but his vehicle sustained major damages. The subject faces charges in Solon along with Bainbridge charges of leaving the scene of an accident, ignoring a traffic signal, and having suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.