Remember: It Has Been Twenty Years

Today, September 11, is the twentieth (20th) anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack on America, at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001. Nineteen members of al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial flights in Boston and New York. All of these planes crashed; three of them managed to intentionally destroy major buildings in New York and Washington, D.C. Thousands died. This is a tragedy that we must never forget, so please make it a point to visit the Massachusetts September 11 Memorial in the southwest corner of Boston’s Public Garden.