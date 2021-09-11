CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Remember: It Has Been Twenty Years

By Editorial
South Boston Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, September 11, is the twentieth (20th) anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack on America, at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001. Nineteen members of al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial flights in Boston and New York. All of these planes crashed; three of them managed to intentionally destroy major buildings in New York and Washington, D.C. Thousands died. This is a tragedy that we must never forget, so please make it a point to visit the Massachusetts September 11 Memorial in the southwest corner of Boston’s Public Garden.

