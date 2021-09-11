Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda says fight at Burncoat High School, in which principal was assaulted, is example why schools should have police

At the start of the new school year, districts across the state have reported 1,420 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, according to state education officials. On Thursday evening, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its first COVID case report for the 2021-2022 school year, which represents cases reported to DESE from Sept. 13 to 15. Going forward, the report will cover a time frame of Thursday to Wednesday.

