Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda says fight at Burncoat High School, in which principal was assaulted, is example why schools should have police
There’s a plan in place to remove school resource officers from Worcester Public Schools come January, but Superintendent Maureen Binienda told MassLive that a fight at one high school on Friday shows why police should stay at the buildings. Three public school students are facing charges following the fight outside...www.masslive.com
Comments / 9