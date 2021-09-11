CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 12:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland and Washington. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry and Stone. * Through Saturday evening. * A risk of heavy rain and flooding will continue through Saturday evening across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. Heavy rainfall has already occurred across these areas resulting in flash flooding, and soil moisture conditions are saturated or nearly so. There is the potential for continued excessive rainfall in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with locally up to 6 inches, especially near the coast.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Escambia County in south central Alabama North Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Atmore, McCullough, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 21, Lottie, Redtown, Poarch, Mount Gillis, Freemanville, Booneville, Nokomis, Perdido, Martinville, Serange, Rabun, Malta, Robinsonville, Dyas and Huxford. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Through Saturday evening. * Additional rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. This expected rain will fall over areas that have seen widespread 4 to 6 inches of rain with some spots over 10 inches the last 3 days. The highly saturated ground will quickly lead to run off with drainage problems in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason county. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Atmore, McCullough, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 21, Lottie, Redtown, Poarch, Mount Gillis, Freemanville, Booneville, Nokomis, Perdido, Martinville, Serange, Rabun, Malta, Robinsonville, Dyas and Huxford. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason county. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton; Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 300 PM EDT At 230 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Godfrey Road, or over Coral Springs. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, North Lauderdale, Parkland, Mission Bay, Broadview-Pompano Park, Boca Pointe, Boca Del Mar, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Village Park, Godfrey Road and Palm Aire. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 345 PM EDT At 303 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whisper Walk to Plantation. Movement nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Parkland, Wilton Manors, Mission Bay, Broadview-Pompano Park, Boca Pointe and Boca Del Mar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 6:17 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 PM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 18/06 AM 6.1 0.3 0.6 N/A None 18/07 PM 7.4 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 19/07 AM 6.6 0.8 0.9 N/A None 19/08 PM 7.6 1.8 1.1 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mobile County through 400 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Gulfcrest to 4 miles east of Semmes. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Axis and I65 And AL 158. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Lake IL and Cook County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 445 PM EDT At 359 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Princeton, or near Black Point. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Black Point, The Redland, Homestead Base, Naranja, Princeton, Goulds, Leisure City, Cutler Bay, West Perrine, Palmetto Bay, Richmond West and South Miami Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mobile County through 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tillmans Corner, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Chickasaw, I65 And I165 and Mobile Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

