Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 06:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama South Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Pace, Orange Beach, Goulding, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Perdido Beach, Elberta, Floridatown, Beulah, Ramsey Beach, Pine Forest, Bellview and Avondale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Mobile County, AL
Alabama State
Florida State
Mobile, AL
Baldwin County, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama South Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Pace, Orange Beach, Goulding, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Perdido Beach, Elberta, Floridatown, Beulah, Ramsey Beach, Pine Forest, Bellview and Avondale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 06:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 15 to 25 knots will cause the south sides of south piers to be especially dangerous places to swim today.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Escambia County in south central Alabama North Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Milton, Brewton, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad, East Brewton, Molino, Jay, Pollard, Riverview, Point Baker, Roeville, Pea Ridge, Fidelis, Cobbtown, Berrydale, Mount Carmel, Dixonville, New York and Brownsdale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Extreme Weather#Baldwin Coastal#Mobile Coastal#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Escambia County in south central Alabama North Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Milton, Brewton, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad, East Brewton, Molino, Jay, Pollard, Riverview, Point Baker, Roeville, Pea Ridge, Fidelis, Cobbtown, Berrydale, Mount Carmel, Dixonville, New York and Brownsdale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Escambia County in south central Alabama North Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Milton, Brewton, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad, East Brewton, Molino, Jay, Pollard, Riverview, Point Baker, Roeville, Pea Ridge, Fidelis, Cobbtown, Berrydale, Mount Carmel, Dixonville, New York and Brownsdale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Escambia County in south central Alabama North Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Milton, Brewton, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad, East Brewton, Molino, Jay, Pollard, Riverview, Point Baker, Roeville, Pea Ridge, Fidelis, Cobbtown, Berrydale, Mount Carmel, Dixonville, New York and Brownsdale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton; Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Harper, Holley, Wynnehaven Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Garcon Point. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Harper, Holley, Wynnehaven Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Garcon Point. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Harper, Holley, Wynnehaven Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Garcon Point. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN, SOUTH CENTRAL ESCAMBIA AND SOUTHWESTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Harper, Holley, Wynnehaven Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Garcon Point. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lower St. Bernard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Bernard Parish through 830 AM CDT At 731 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts. First was 23 miles southeast of Lake Catherine and second was 6 miles southeast of Shell Beach. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural marsh areas of central and eastern St. Bernard Parish. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Near Folsom affecting St. Tammany Parish. Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 24.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 14.7 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, The entrance road to Camp Tchefuncte will flood. The campgrounds will be inaccessible by auto and evacuation of the campground area is advised. Homes between Tantella Ranch Road and the river as well as homes on Trinchard Road and Louisiana Highway 1077 will be threatened.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected along the immediate coast.
ENVIRONMENT

