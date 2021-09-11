Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Near Folsom affecting St. Tammany Parish. Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 24.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 14.7 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, The entrance road to Camp Tchefuncte will flood. The campgrounds will be inaccessible by auto and evacuation of the campground area is advised. Homes between Tantella Ranch Road and the river as well as homes on Trinchard Road and Louisiana Highway 1077 will be threatened.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO