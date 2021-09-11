Behind enemy lines: State of the Giants heading into the opener vs the Broncos

Everything you need to know about the Week 1 matchup between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos:. The Giants will face Denver in a season opener for the first time in 20 years plus one day. On Sept. 10, 2001, they played in the first regular season game in what is now Empower Field at Mile High. The Giants will try to win consecutive games against the Broncos for the first time since 1986-89 (two regular season games and Super Bowl XXI). They won the most recent meeting, 23-10, in Denver on Oct. 15, 2017. They last hosted the Broncos on Sept. 15, 2013, in the final game in which Eli and Peyton Manning faced each other as the starting quarterbacks. In the teams' only postseason meeting, the Giants defeated the Broncos, 39-20, in Super Bowl XXI.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO