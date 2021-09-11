CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Free Solo' filmmakers swap peaks for depths in 'The Rescue'

By JAKE COYLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeqeB_0btDLwJx00
Film TIFF Thai Cave Rescue Documentary In this image provided by National Geographic is a scene from "The Rescue" documentary, which chronicles the 2018 rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach, trapped deep inside a flooded cave. The documentary by directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin opens in theaters in Oct. 2021. (National Geographic via AP) (Uncredited)

In "The Rescue," Oscar-winning "Free Solo" filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin trade climbing peaks for watery depths.

Their documentary, which premieres Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, retraces the 2018 rescue of the youth soccer team from Thailand's Tham Luang cave, detailing the daring underwater maneuvers of an international group of elite cave divers. The National Geographic release, due out in theaters Oct. 8, is a pulse-thumping, nerve-inducing non-fiction standout at the festival and the first major big-screen documentary of a real-life drama that captivated the world.

“It is ironic that we went from these great heights to subterranean,” chuckles Chin, who as a professional climber and skier has typically done his filming around sheer cliffs.

In comparison to Vasarhelyi and Chin's two acclaimed previous films — "Meru" and "Free Solo" — "The Rescue" might seem like an easier task. Most filmmaking that doesn't include dangling off the side of the Shark's Fin on Meru Peak in the Indian Himalayas, or suspended alongside free-solo rock climber Alex Honnold on the Yosemite granite monolith of El Capitan would, naturally, seem like tamer stuff.

Yet the challenges of “The Rescue” were in many ways steeper. Vasarhelyi and Chin, who are married with two children together, were for the first time not shooting the event itself. They had to track down footage — which included copious news broadcasts from outside the cave but little from within — and piece together a compelling and clear view of a rescue that took place overwhelmingly in cloudy, pitch-black waters.

While the world watched and rain loomed in the forecast, an international coalition of some 5,000 worked tirelessly to free the 12 boys and their coach from the flooded caves, an operation that ultimately relied on the singular cave-diving talents of mostly civilian hobbyists.

“I’ve been to the cave. There are certain things about this story that are really challenging. It’s really hard to conjure the enchantment of the cave,” says Vasarhelyi. “The first two minutes I was in there, I was like, ‘This is terrifying. Why would anyone ever do it?’ And then it’s kind of like this siren. It’s cool, it’s fun, it’s mysterious, it’s a little scary.”

To stitch the story together, the filmmakers, working through the pandemic, relied on interviews over Zoom and recreations carefully shot with the real divers in the U.K. Much of the footage from inside the cave they got from the Thai Navy Seals, who were instrumental in the overall operation but lacked the diving skills to pull off the improbable 2 1/2 hour swims that saved the boys. Those documentary trials, though, aren't visible in “The Rescue,” which with underwater footage and 3D graphic maps makes a murky tale remarkably lucid.

The documentary isn't the only version of the story. On the fiction side, there has already been 2019's little-seen “The Cave,” which featured diver Jim Warny playing himself. Rights to the boys' stories were sold to Netflix, which is plotting a miniseries for 2022. To be released next year by MGM, Ron Howard is also making a drama titled “Thirteen Lives,” with Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton.

National Geographic, though, owned the rights to the divers' stories. One thing “The Rescue” thoroughly captures is just how difficult it was to find and reach the boys, and harder still to come up with a plausible path of rescue. Expecting fatalities, on day 16, with the threat of monsoons that would further submerge the cave, the cave divers swam each child out, one at a time, while they were sedated.

For those who casually followed the ordeal, “The Rescue” brings home just how anxious and nail-biting the plot was.

“We just went in and found the boys, according to the media. Then every day we went in and brought the boys out and it all seemed to go without drama. Nobody saw, really, what was involved," says Richard Stanton, the decorated British civilian cave diver who spearheaded much of the mission. “We possibly made it look to easy. This is the first time, apart from maybe our books, that people get to engage with what actually happened and what risky a decision it was and how close to the line it was.”

___ Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

‘The Rescue’ Review: The Team Behind ‘Free Solo’ Returns with a Harrowing Doc About the Thailand Cave Rescue

“The Rescue” is first and foremost . “Free Solo” filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin — further cementing their reputation as rock stars of the extreme non-fiction cinema scene with their most absorbing and ingeniously crafted stress-fest to date — so intimately embed us with the ragtag team of cave divers who attempted the impossible that we feel worthy of a medal just for watching them do it.
MOVIES
ktvo.com

Review: 'The Alpinist' explores the wondrous life of a reclusive free solo climber

Starring: Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Alex Honnold. Rated: PG-13 for some strong language and brief drug content. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Synopsis: The story of the reclusive, brilliant, and young Canadian solo mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc. Review: I don’t consider myself an outdoorsman. I like the quiet of the...
SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

If you liked ‘Free Solo,’ ‘The Alpinist’ is for you

The mountaineering documentary “The Alpinist,” a portrait of climber Marc-André Leclerc that offers psychological insight and a record of physical achievement, makes for an excellent follow-up film for anyone who saw “Free Solo,” the Oscar-winning documentary about climber Alex Honnold. Like that 2018 film, this one is often gut-wrenching, but...
MOVIES
outsidemagazine

‘The Alpinist’ Is the Most Compelling Climbing Film Since ‘Free Solo’

Early in The Alpinist, the new movie by Sender Films, climber Marc-André Leclerc is captured free soloing the Stanley Headwall, a 500-foot feature in Canada’s Kootenay National Park heralded as the centerpiece of mixed climbing in the Rockies. Far below, a faint trench in the snow shows his path to the base of the route. Mixed climbing—using ice tools on rock as well as ice—can be insecure, and it’s a discipline of the sport practiced by just a small subset of climbers. Free-solo mixed climbing is performed by fewer still.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Jimmy Chin
theplaylist.net

‘The Rescue’: A Sturdy Doc From The ‘Free Solo’ Team Suffers A Little In Comparison [Telluride Review]

The problem with making a successful documentary – commercial success, critical raves, Academy Award – is eventually, you have to make another one. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Free Solo” is one of the great non-fiction films of recent years, a nail-biting extreme sports chronicle with an intimate personality profile nestled firmly inside, Russian doll-style. Perhaps if its follow-up had gone in an entirely different direction, they could’ve sidestepped comparisons. But “The Rescue,” while quite effective overall, cannot help but suffer in comparison.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Free Solo’ Distributor Greenwich Signs Canadian Deal with levelFILM

Toronto-based distributor levelFILM has signed a multi-year deal with Greenwich Entertainment to handle all of Greenwich’s films in Canada. The deal, which The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed, will kick off with the upcoming release of Ebs Burnough’s The Capote Tapes, a documentary exploring the explosive impact of Truman Capote’s unpublished novel Answered Prayers. The Capote Tapes had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019 and U.S. premiere at DOC NYC. Greenwich is bowing the film in the theaters stateside on Sept. 10. Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the output agreement with levelFILM’s Head of Distribution, John Bain. Greenwich, an arthouse...
MOVIES
Variety

Venice Film Festival Moves Italian Box Office Needle With Auspicious ‘King of Laughter’ Launch

The Venice Film Festival is exerting a positive impact on the Italian box office where Mario Martone’s “The King of Laughter” (“Qui Rido Io”) got a boost over the weekend from its Lido launch that landed the Toni Servillo-starrer in the number two spot after Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Italy’s box office results this past weekend saw “King of Laughter,” in which Servillo plays Neapolitan theater luminary Eduardo Scarpetta, score €314,840 ($372,000) from 291 screens via 01 Distribution for a €1,079 ($1,276) per screen average. That’s not bad considering that Italian movie theaters are operating at...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Solo#National Geographic#The Thai Navy Seals#Mgm#British#Ap#Twitter
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Soldiers on Through COVID-19, but Where Are the Movie Stars?

In the Toronto Film Festival world premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a lonely Ben Platt belts out: “When you’re falling in a forest and there’s nobody around, do you ever really crash or even make a sound?” That question could well apply to a laundry list of absent talent and filmmakers with projects at the Canadian festival, whose organizers pulled off a successful (and partially in-person) 2021 program. The festival was thoughtful and inspiring in places and boasting some of the most exhaustive health and safety protocols from a festival in the coronavirus era, but it’s still fair to ask —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Film Threat

5 Novel-Inspired Hollywood Movies To Watch In 2021

A few good Hollywood movies that have won our hearts and Oscars were from good novels written by acclaimed authors. Many novels have proved challenging for the Directors and scriptwriters to change into full-fledged movies, but they could do justice somewhere. Most of these movies served as the companion to these novels like Little Women, Pride and Prejudice, Harry Potter Series, Casino Royale, and much more.
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Caine Starrer ‘Best Sellers’ to Open Hybrid 2021 Raindance Film Festival- Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL Raindance Film Festival, Britain’s largest independent film festival, will return to cinemas this year, reimagined and restructured with a host of new partners and new films. Running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, this year’s in-person event will partner with several cinemas across London and offer online screenings in the U.K., facilitated by Curzon Home Cinema. After seeing last year’s data, which showed that about 70% of the festival’s online audience was located outside of London, Raindance has made a concerted effort to continue fostering its online reach, resulting in the new partnership with Curzon, which will host pay-per-view screenings of official...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Atlantic

Another Unpretentious, Melancholy Farewell From Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s first Hollywood swan song was 1992’s Unforgiven, a dark, bitter Western that bade goodbye to the genre that had made him famous. He was 62 at the time, and after some 30-plus years of riding horses on-screen, the actor-director seemed ready to retire from the fictional range. Since Unforgiven, Eastwood has made 23 more films, starring in 10 of them, and many of those projects could also be considered curtain calls. In movies such as Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Gran Torino, and The Mule, he played fading exemplars of a prior generation’s masculine ideal who were struggling to understand their place in a new world. But Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, marks the first time since 1992 that he’s actually gotten back in the saddle.
MOVIES
WIVB

Filmmakers looking for musicians for “Cabrini”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A movie being filmed right here in western New York is looking for some more talent. According to a post by actor and casting agent Frank Rossi, there’s an urgent call for musicians. The filmmakers are looking for male musicians for a big scene that includes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE DAILY STAR

Filmmakers seek extras for local production

A local film production is seeking actors for an upcoming feature about one of Oneonta’s most notorious criminals. An open casting call for “A Roadhouse Coup” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the office building of the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center in Oneonta.
ONEONTA, NY
wcu.edu

Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers

BAC has partnered with the SouthArts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers to stream a dynamic series of documentary films. The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers connects documentary filmmakers and their impactful work with audiences throughout the South. Review the series watching details below:. The films can be watched...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Variety

‘Shang-Chi’ Aims to Retain Box Office Crown Over Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’

Disney’s “Shang-Chi” is heading for a box office three-peat. The Marvel superhero adventure, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, is projected to generate roughly $17 million between Friday and Sunday, which would represent a decline of around 50% from the weekend prior. Though two new movies — Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” and “Copshop” with Gerard Butler — are opening nationwide, neither are expected to defeat “Shang-Chi” on domestic box office charts. Since debuting in theaters over the Labor Day holiday, “Shang-Chi” has amassed $146 million in the U.S. and Canada and looks on pace to become the first pandemic-era release to cross $200...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Cry Macho’: Reviews

Clint Eastwood saddles up one more time for this nostalgic tale of an ageing cowboy on a road trip to Mexico. Dir: Clint Eastwood. US. 2021. 104 mins. The type of character Clint Eastwood plays in Cry Macho will be familiar to his fans: a rugged cowboy who goes it alone and lives by his own code. Based on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel, the veteran star’s 39th feature as a director works to his strengths both in front of and behind the camera, although this comfy, melancholy drama lacks the spark of his best pictures. Still, this tale of an ageing American horseman who travels down to Mexico to retrieve his boss’ teenage son may provoke a warm, nostalgic response from audiences who want to see the Hollywood icon’s effortless charisma and trademark squint one more time.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

To celebrate ‘Cry Macho,’ we rank the 15 best Clint Eastwood-directed films

For over half a century, Clint Eastwood has been one of the world’s greatest movie stars. Comfortable in both westerns and contemporary roles, his measured growl of a voice has been a key part in creating such iconic characters as The Man With No Name and Dirty Harry. At age 91, he is now releasing his film “Cry Macho” in theaters and on HBO Max. To celebrate this new project, tour our photo gallery below ranking Eastwood’s 15 best movies he has directed himself. SEE‘Cry Macho’ reviews: The first word on Clint Eastwood’s latest Eastwood made his first foray into directing in...
MOVIES
geekspin

Xiaomi is offering free filmmaking classes with Sundance

Xiaomi has announced a new partnership with the global community and learning platform Sundance Collab for a course that centers around mobile filmmaking. Xiaomi, who recently launched its creator-focused series, will offer a series of lessons that aims to teach how to make footage shot on smartphones more cinematic. The course aims to teach technical skills, like choosing the right gear and learning to operate their smartphone, to logistical skills, like scouting for locations.
CELL PHONES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
69K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy