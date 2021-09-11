Marc H. Sullivan

Sullivan, Marc H. Age 73, of Richfield. Faithful friend of Bill W. Proud Veteran of US Navy and Army Reserves. Active member of the Richfield Republi can community. Survived by wife, Cathy; children, Marcus (Cortney), Brooke (Brian) Antl and Alex Bambenek; grandchildren, Kennedy, Ryenne, Parker and baby-to-be, Delaney Jo; sister-in-law, Deb Fischer; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.. Preceded in death by parents, James and Pearl; brother, Bruce (Sue); brother-in-law, William Fischer. Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM on Saturday (Sept 18) with visitation 1 hour prior at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. in Richfield. Private Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to the family. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 morrisnilsen.com.