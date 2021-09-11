Tom Dickovich

Dickovich, Tom age 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2021. Tom was born to Peter and Sylvia (Wint) Dickovich in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and he grew up in the Minnesota Iron Range communities of Keewatin, Gilbert and Fayal township. After graduating from Eveleth High School in 1953, he obtained his private pilot license and started pursuing his engineering degree at Eveleth Junior College. In 1958, he received his Aeronautical Engineering degree from the University of Minnesota, married Linda Forsman, and started his engineering career at the Boeing Airplane Company in Seattle, Washington. In 1963, Tom and Linda returned to Minnesota where Tom continued his engineering career at Honeywell/ATK where he remained until his retirement in 2010. Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially flying or in the outdoors, and he remained close to his Iron Range roots throughout his life. He will be remembered as a loving, authentic and appreciative student, teacher, mentor, aviator, engineer, outdoorsman, husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna (Polacec), and he is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Linda; children Erik (Tracy) and Kirby; grandchildren Nicholas (Madison) and Thomas (Makayla); and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Cherrywood Pointe of Minnetonka and Methodist Hospital for their loving care of Tom. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT with visitation one hour prior at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road, Plymouth, MN. Masks will be required.