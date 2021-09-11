CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disney Magic Maker Honored with Flag Retreat Ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Cappy Surette. Rob Vickers of Gulf Breeze, Florida is a third-generation armed services veteran with a father who served in the United States Air Force and a grandfather who was injured while serving in the Army during World War II. “I volunteered when I was little … I’ve always liked giving back,” Rob says of his inspiration for joining the United States Marine Corps. It’s this selfless pursuit that carved out a future of helping others throughout his career and personal life.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes More Statues From Magic Kingdom's Central Hub

Walt Disney World Resort has removed several more bronze statues from the central hub of Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported on the removal of a Br'er Rabbit statue that had previously been displayed in the central hub of Magic Kingdom. The statue was one of several bronze statues placed in the central hub back in the 1990s and included characters like Mickey, Minnie, Dumbo, and Goofy. As visitors entered the park today, it was discovered that the remainder of the character statues were removed from the central hub area, along with their respective platforms. A central stage was also recently erected in the area around the famous "Partners Statue" that stands in front of Cinderella's Castle.
TRAVEL
themeparktourist.com

New Upcharge Options Coming to Walt Disney World for Disney Enchantment and Harmonious

In just a few weeks Walt Disney World will be debuting two new nighttime spectaculars: Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. And like most nighttime spectaculars, those who would like to add something extra to their experience and ensure they have a good seat will be able to pay for various upcharges for these nighttime spectaculars, which will include the following:
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Park Reservation Calendar Launches

The new Walt Disney World Annual Passes went on sale this morning and with it, the new park reservation calendar has launched. The new calendar shows blockout dates as well as park availability. The website now directs passholders to select their pass type first. There is also a link to the Legacy Pass blockout calendar for those with the old types of Annual Passes.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Set to Update Classic Attraction

Walt Disney World could be gearing up to update a classic attraction in the coming weeks to add a scene from a modern Disney movie. Earlier this year, Disney Parks announced its intention to update the Mickey's PhilharMagic attraction at Magic Kingdom with a scene from the Pixar movie Coco. The Buena Vista Construction Company, Disney's in-house construction company, has now filed a construction permit to "provide labor, material and/or electrical for construction" on the ride. While the permit doesn't provide any additional details about what sort of work could be going on at the ride, it seems likely that it's related to the planned update to the ride.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
click orlando

Previewing the Magic: Walt Disney World’s first hit attraction

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The first attraction to open at Walt Disney World was the first to close, despite drawing more than a million guests down a barren road that transformed into a gateway to The Vacation Kingdom of the World. Still, the spirit and legacy of that attraction...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Closures with No End Date at Walt Disney World

Even with the return of various restaurants, attractions, entertainment, and more, there are a handful of experiences across the parks and resorts that haven’t opened again. While we do have updates and opening dates for quite a few, these are 10 closures with NO end date in sight in Disney World!
TRAVEL
wogx.com

Medals revealed for upcoming Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The medals for the upcoming Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend have been revealed. The 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend takes place between Wednesday, January 5th, through Sunday, January 9th. "Featuring amazing entertainment and commemorative finisher medals, Marathon Weekend participants will run through the magic and stories...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

New Walt Disney World License Plate Now Available

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary begins in less than a month. On October 1, 2021, we’ll have a chance to enjoy the festivities with Disney for their full 18-month celebration. From new nighttime spectaculars like “Disney Enchantment” and “Harmonious” to a new EPCOT attraction, and everything in between – it’s going to be a grand time to be in around the Walt Disney World property! And now, if you’re a Florida car owner, you can celebrate wherever you’re driving through with a new, first-ever Walt Disney World license plate now available.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World Resort#The Disney Parks Blog#The Army National Guard#The World Trade Center#The Air Force#Disney Magic Makers#Disneymagicmakers Com#U S D C
click orlando

Walt Disney World Railroad: Steam trains off-track for 50th anniversary

BAY LAKE, Fla. – It’s an iconic image: the sound of a steam whistle, the chug chug chug, the steam rising as the Lilly Belle or the Roger Broggie pull into Main Street Station, with tourists posing for selfies in front of the floral Mickey. The Walt Disney World Railroad makes an impression, and traditionally, it is a first impression for Magic Kingdom newcomers.
BAY LAKE, FL
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Tiki Mug Coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel September 17th

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The grim grinning ghosts of The Haunted Mansion are about to collide with the exotic fun of Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar when a new mug themed to the attraction comes to the lounge at the Disneyland Hotel on Friday, September 17th at 6 AM Pacific Time.
LIFESTYLE
thekingdominsider.com

Walt Disney World Memories: Cinderella Castle Through the Years

I’ve lost count of the number of photographs I’ve taken of the magnificent Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park. Inspired by Walt Disney’s 12th full-length animated feature, “Cinderella,” this 189-foot-tall structure is the crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort. For the upcoming “World’s Most Magical Celebration,” the castle has received a royal makeover, with a new color scheme that includes bold, shimmering and regal enhancements. Today, I’d like to journey back to the beginning with a look at Cinderella Castle throughout the years from archives.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Entertainment at Walt Disney World

A Walt Disney World vacation isn’t only made up of rides and Mickey Ice Cream Bars! Did you know that you can find world-class entertainment all over the Resort? From parades and fireworks to Broadway-style shows, live music and more, you might be surprised by all the ways Walt Disney World is ready to ENTERTAIN you!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Iraq
allears.net

The Best Things Happening Behind the Scenes at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has long been a place to have fun, enjoy cutting-edge, attractions, and believe in magic (no matter your age). But no matter how much we love what we see in these carefully cultivated Parks, there’s always more below the surface. Let’s check out some of the things...
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

Best Mocktails at Walt Disney World

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Ted Wioncek III. I’m not ashamed to admit it, I’ve indulged in a delicious mocktail once or twice while at Walt Disney World. It’s not that I’m hanging up my “Drinking Around the World” hat just yet. But sometimes, an evening of imbibing just isn’t on the menu. Truth be told, I have found several of these cocktail-wannabes to be as good, if not better, than your traditional libation. So, we’ve concocted a list of the most delish Mocktails at Walt Disney World!
FOOD & DRINKS
fox35orlando.com

Walt Disney World annual passes go on sale Wednesday: What to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World annual passes go back on sale on Wednesday. The theme park company announced on their website that annual passes will go back on sale starting September 8th. There are four new annual pass options to choose from:. Disney Pixie Dust Pass: For $399 plus...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Disney World Without a Park Ticket!

The arrival of fall means a lot of things, like changing leaves and cooler temperatures as well as the start of Halloween Time and after-hours events in Disney World like Disney After Hours Boo Bash. If you’re a fan of German-inspired cuisine, the arrival of fall also means that it’s...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy