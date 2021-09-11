Disney Magic Maker Honored with Flag Retreat Ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort
From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Cappy Surette. Rob Vickers of Gulf Breeze, Florida is a third-generation armed services veteran with a father who served in the United States Air Force and a grandfather who was injured while serving in the Army during World War II. “I volunteered when I was little … I’ve always liked giving back,” Rob says of his inspiration for joining the United States Marine Corps. It’s this selfless pursuit that carved out a future of helping others throughout his career and personal life.www.themainstreetmouse.com
