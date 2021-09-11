Donna Mae Francis (Begin) Rodriguez

Rodriguez, Donna Mae Francis (Begin) 4/14/1934-9/2/2021 Donna Mae went to Heaven Sept. 2, 2021 at the Beehive Homes in Maple Grove. Donna Mae is survived by brother, Leo; nephew, Richard (Helen); nieces, Judy and Linda (Knut); great nephews, great niece, great-great nephews; cousins, Lois, Barb and Corie; many other relatives and her favorite caregiver, Wendy "Ma." Donna Mae loved all animals, playing BINGO and Po-Ke-No and reading the Star Tribune every day. She was a Covid survivor. A very special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Beehive Homes!! Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on November 2, 2021 at 9AM. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643.