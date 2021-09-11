Wistrom, Joyce 12/24/1929 - 9/7/21 Joyce Wistrom was born in Knapp, MN to Carl and Myrtle Peterson. The oldest of three sisters, she grew up in the Knapp and Cokato area. The family eventually moved to Minneapolis where she graduated from South High School in 1948. She met Kenneth Wistrom there. They were married in 1949 and had three children, Brad, LeAnne, and Brian. Besides raising her children, Joyce worked at the U of M Bookstores and Marquette Bank for several years, retiring from Marquette Banks in 2005. Awards included a Certificate of Appreciation from Marquette Banks as well as a Certificate from the City of Minneapolis for her garden. Joyce was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, singing in their choir and several other local singing groups. She also enjoyed gardening, china painting, and listening to music as well as watching her favorite baseball team, the Minnesota Twins. Joyce is survived by her three children, Brad, LeAnne, and Brian (Carol) and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Carl and Myrtle, her sisters, Ramona Swanson and Nita Psihos, and husband Kenneth Wistrom. A private service was held by the family on Saturday, Sept. 11 with interment at North Crow River Lutheran Church Cemetery. Reception scheduled at a later date. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at The Terrace in Crystal and the medical team at North Memorial Hospital who made Joyce's life as comfortable as it could be over these last few months. Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cokato & Howard Lake, MN 320-286-2534 swansonpeterson.com.