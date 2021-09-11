Kenneth I. Carlson

Carlson, Kenneth I. Age 92, of Ham Lake passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2021 with his wife by his side. Preceded in death by son, Dale and first wife, Beverlee. Survived by wife of 50 years, Jean; children, Nancy, Randy, Lori, Roger, Renee', Robyn, Craig, and Kelly; grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Pearl. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October, 2, 2021 at 11AM at Glen Cary Lutheran Church, 15531 Central Ave NE, Ham Lake, MN with visitation beginning at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.