Robert A. Liston

Liston, Robert A. Age 82 of St. Louis Park. Passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2021. Bob was successful in his work as a manufacturing engineer and proud to finish his career as a partner at Nortronics. He enjoyed playing cards, eating reubens, and watching sports, in particular the Vikings despite frequent disappointment. Bob loved his family and the vibrancy his wife Anita brought to his life. Preceded in death by Anita and parents, Claude and Ora Jean Liston. He will be deeply missed by sons, Steve (Lynn), Mike (Mara); grandchildren, Faye (Carl), Henry (Beth), Huck, Satchel (Kristi), Frieda, and Molly; great-grandchildren Michael, Audrey, Eloise, Helen, and Wilder; many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.