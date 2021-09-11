Arlene M. (Leisz) Nelson

Nelson, Arlene M. (Leisz) age 89 of Coon Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was born August 10, 1932 in Turtle Lake, WI to Ione and Michael Leisz. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Gerald D. Nelson; children, Roxanne (Bill) Sandager, Marna (Tim) Palmer, Mark (Kay) Nelson and Lori Nelson; 7 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren, and dog Lucy. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, September 16 at the Church of the Epiphany, 11001 Hanson Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church and 5-8 PM Wednesday, September 15 at: Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd.