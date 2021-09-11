Nancy (Kelley) Miles
Miles, Nancy (Kelley) passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, William. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Vanessa (Jeff Sherman) Miles; mother, Ceil; sister, Laurie (Rich) Olson; brother, Steve Kelley; nieces and nephews, Amy (Cole), Blake, Megan, Kayla; great-niece, Lily; special friend Herbie and a large extended family. Nancy was a creative and free spirit who valued the kindness in each person. She was a sensitive soul who loved nature. Time of Remembrance on Friday, September 24, 2021, 2:00-5:00PM, Bradshaw-Minnehaha, 3131 Minne- haha Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55406. In lieu of flowers Memorials preferred to JA Wedum Compassion Fund at allinahealth.org.www.startribune.com
