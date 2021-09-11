Michael J. McNamara

McNamara, Michael J. age 94 of Lakeville, formerly of Richfield, MN, died naturally and peacefully December 2, 2020. Survived by 3 children, Patricia, Joe (Sue) and James; 13 grandchildren, Armando, Angela and Abigail, Michael, Thomas, Mary and Molly, Alex, Luke and Scott, Sarah, Margaret and Kathryn; and 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife Elaine of 49 years and wife Mary Beth O'Reilly of 11 years; son Kevin (Mary) and son Brian (Julie); 7 siblings Minnie, Elmer, Gertrude, Edmund, Vincent, John and Helen. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am, Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Church of the Assumption, 305 E. 77th St., Richfield with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Church of the Assumption, Richfield. Full notice was 12/6/2020. GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771.