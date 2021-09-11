CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richfield, MN

Michael J. McNamara

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

McNamara, Michael J. age 94 of Lakeville, formerly of Richfield, MN, died naturally and peacefully December 2, 2020. Survived by 3 children, Patricia, Joe (Sue) and James; 13 grandchildren, Armando, Angela and Abigail, Michael, Thomas, Mary and Molly, Alex, Luke and Scott, Sarah, Margaret and Kathryn; and 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife Elaine of 49 years and wife Mary Beth O'Reilly of 11 years; son Kevin (Mary) and son Brian (Julie); 7 siblings Minnie, Elmer, Gertrude, Edmund, Vincent, John and Helen. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am, Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Church of the Assumption, 305 E. 77th St., Richfield with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Church of the Assumption, Richfield. Full notice was 12/6/2020. GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Bloomington, MN
Richfield, MN
Obituaries
Lakeville, MN
Obituaries
City
Richfield, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
James

Comments / 0

Community Policy