Sheryl A. 'Peachy' Skulley

Skulley, Sheryl A. "Peachy" Age 66, of Maple Grove, passed away on August 2, 2021. Preceded in death by brother, Douglas (Dugan); father, Don; husband, Jim; and special daughter, Donna. Survived by daughter, Mariah (D.J.) Carter; son, Garrett; grandson "buddies" Tre, Jovanni and James; granddaughter "sweetie pea" Raylene and one on the way; mother, Betty; brother, David (Kathy) Premoe; sister-in-law, Laura (Bob) Schmitt; and many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Monroe, Michigan, Sheryl was given her nickname "Peachy" at birth by her father. She went on to serve in the United States Army after high school where she met her husband, Jim, in Monterey, California. They spent their life together with their 2 children in Edina, MN, until Jim passed away in 2008. Sheryl enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, caring for others in need and being "Mamaw" to her grandsons and granddaughter. All those who met her believed she always lived up to her "Peachy" nickname. We will forever miss the love and light she brought to this world. Special thank you to Debbie and Annie for making her days brighter. Funeral arrangements to take place in Spring 2022, more info to come. Memorials preferred to St. Jude or the National MS Society.