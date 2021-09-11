LeRoy Vincent Applequist

Applequist, LeRoy Vincent Age 96 of Mpls., born June 10, 1925 in Vasa, MN to August & Hulda Applequist and a large family of 11 children, went to heaven on Sept. 5, 2021. Roy proudly served in the National Guard and then as a Corporal in the US Army after WWII. He grew up on a farm in Red Wing, MN and shared many stories of how he cared for the animals. Roy was a huge Twins fan and let everyone know it, any chance he could. Equally, if not more important, was his love of the Lord. He loved attending church and fittingly passed away on Sunday, his favorite day of the week. Roy will be dearly missed by his children, Michael and Lindy (Dennis) Thonvold; grandsons: Jack, Lance (Kailee), Troy, Cole and Colin; great-grandchildren, Radlynn and Carter and sister, Violet Carlson. Leroy married Jeanne Christine and welcomed her children: Larry, Lynn, John, Joy & Jill into the family. Funeral service, 11:00 AM, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 with visitation one hour before at Diamond Lake Lutheran Church, 5760 Portland Ave. S., Mpls. Roy will be laid to rest with his wife Jeanne at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Everett McClay VFW Post #1296. Henry W. Anderson (612) 729-2331 HenryWAnderson.com.