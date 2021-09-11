Marcia Jo (Rochford) Akins

Akins, Marcia Jo (Rochford) age, 84 of Eden Prairie (formerly Edina), passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2021 from complications of a rare disease called Corticorbasil degeneration. She was preceded in death by husband Don, parents Betty and Frank Rochford, sister Betty Ann Burruss. She is survived by brother John Rochford (Trisha), three children: Dan (Susan) of Edina, Jim (Tracy) of Eden Prairie, Sue Sorenson (Tom) of Hartland, WI and seven grandchildren: Mike, Steve, Paul and John Sorenson all of Wisconsin, Kathleen Akins of St. Paul, Kyle and Mandi Akins of Eden Prairie. The joy of Marcia's life was her family and friends and her love of gardening and the Northwoods. Marcia was a graduate of the U of MN, and a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She had her own business selling wedding papers and Christmas cards. Entombment will be private at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to donor's choice. Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, September 18th with visitation one hour prior, all at: Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. & Hwy 100.