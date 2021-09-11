Richard 'Dick' Sherrard

Sherrard, Richard "Dick" passed away on August 16, 2021 after a 5-year battle with lung cancer. He was born on November 20, 1943 in Minneapolis MN and grew up in Robbinsdale MN with his parents Budd and Marjorie and siblings Barb and David. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1961 and from Dunwoody Electrical Trade program a couple of years later. After graduation he started as a journeyman and eventually became an electrician and worked most his life for Gopher Electric (owned by his uncle). He met Mary Ann Kriese in 1965; they married in 1967. They welcomed their son Chad in 1969 and their daughter Kristine in 1972. He was sincere, kind, quirky, funny, and smart. He used to say that Jesus lived in his heart, which was visible in how he loved and helped others. He loved his family fiercely: he cared deeply for his wife and her well-being was his priority until the end. He was an involved and interested dad and G-Pa who was incredibly proud of his kids and grandkids. He was a trusted friend to many with some friendships dating back to his early childhood. If you met Dick once, you knew him; he was real, was direct, and had a light that shone brightly that attracted people to him. He had a smirk on his face and twinkle in his eyes and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, children Chad (Laura) and Kristine (Thomas), sister Barb (Wade), grandchildren Alex and Ethan, and many more family and friends whom he loved. He is preceded in death by his parents Budd and Marjorie, his brother David, and many other beloved family and friends. We are comforted in knowing that this is not good-bye, rather See Ya Later Alligator Service will be held on 9/14/21 at 3pm at Grace Fellowship Church, 8601 101st Ave. N. Brooklyn Park. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Have 763-533-8643.