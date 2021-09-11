Bell, Frederick Charles It is with great sadness that we announce that Frederick Charles Bell, 76, recently passed away at his home in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. Widely labeled "the favorite uncle" by his numerous nieces and nephews, Fred was born August 4, 1944, in Minneapolis and grew up in a large family in the neighborhood of Falcon Heights. With the exception of brief residencies in Arizona and Alaska, Fred was a lifelong Minnesotan who attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, graduated from Holy Childhood Elementary School and Alexander Ramsey High School, and attended St. John's University. Fred was a devoted fan of all local teams, particularly the Gophers, Vikings, and Twins. Prior to entering the workforce, Fred enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and attended basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina. He subsequently served for more than five years with the Army Reserve. Affectionately known as "Freddie Parks", he spent the bulk of his career employed with the Arden Hills parks department. Fred meticulously cared for the city's properties all year long and took immense pride in his work, overseeing the creation of ice-skating rinks during the winter and maintaining the town's many recreational fields during the warmer months. Fred was deeply devoted and attentive to his family. His positive spirit, unconditional love and support, integrity, refreshing wit and genuine interest in others was admired by, and inspirational to, all who knew him. He could always be counted on to lend a hand to a friend or relative in need. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Marcella (née Kuhlmann) Bell and Willard Bell. He leaves behind five siblings, Michael Bell (Charlotte, NC), Willard Bell, Jr. (Naples, FL), Charlane Poelsterl (New Lenox, IL), Barbara Ledezma (Panama City, Panama), and Deborah Bell (New York, NY). His jovial spirit will be greatly missed by his eleven nieces and nephews, his seventeen great-nieces and nephews, and his many cousins. Services to be announced at a later date. Donations in Fred's honor can be made to the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls or a charity of your choosing. Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727 rosevillememorialchapel.com.