Backstage Note on Women’s Match Cut From WWE SmackDown, Tweets From Carmella & Liv Morgan
– As previously reported, a women’s match was planned for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Madison Square Garden that would’ve featured Carmella teaming up with Zelina Vega against Liv Morgan and an unknown opponent. However, the match was cut from the show due to time constraints. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock later reported that the fourth participant in the match was scheduled to be Toni Storm (See Below).411mania.com
