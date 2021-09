Welna, Donald A. D.D.S. Age 92 died April 10, 2020. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 10 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary, Minneapolis, MN. The family kindly asks that attendees wear masks. The service will also be available via live stream at mary.online.church Burial will take place at Lakewood Cemetery immediately following the service.