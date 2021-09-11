Dale Walter Groth

Groth, Dale Walter passed away suddenly on Aug 30, 2021. He was born to Clara and William Groth September 16th, 1940, along with his brothers Bill and Chuck, and sister Doris. Dale graduated from Sherburne HIgh School. He attended and graduated from Mankato State University where he met the love of his life, Judy. They were married June 16th, 1962 and were blessed with two children, Kristen (Groth) Jenkins, and Dale Michael Groth. Dale was a chemist at Ecolab for 35 years. He enjoyed spending time outside fishing, hunting and golfing. Dale and Judy never missed an event for their children or grandchildren. Dale had many great times traveling with family and friends, and also enjoyed "wine time" with the neighbors. Dale is survived by his daughter Kristen Jenkins with husband Michael, his son Dale Groth with wife Amy, grandchildren Lucas Jenkins (Torri Bennett), Nicole Groth (Sam Wang) and Jenna Jenkins. Dale was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy (Hrkal) Groth, parents Clara and William, brothers Bill and Chuck, and sister Doris. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 6th at 10am at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Edina location. Memorials can be sent to the Zawadi Foundation, the American Heart Association, or a charity of choice.