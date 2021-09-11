Jerry Dennis Peterson

Peterson, Jerry Dennis Jerry Dennis was born July 2nd, 1939 and passed away on September 1st, 2021. Jerry was a large presence in the lives of all who knew him. Jerry was lovingly known as Jerry Dennis, Pops, Petey, Mr. Pete, Father and Grandpa. Jerry was an athlete and excelled at various sports during his time at Roosevelt High School, where he helped them win state championships in basketball and football. He also was captain of the track team and ran hurdles. He met and married Joan Christiansen. They raised their 3 children in Richfield. Jerry spent his time being a father, a coach and their biggest fan. Grandchildren were another chance for him to be involved and he was ever present at their hockey, soccer, football or lacrosse games. He loved setting up his chair on the sidelines and being a part of all that was their lives. Jerry adored his grand puppies, Ruby and Jagger, as well. Anytime Jodi visited with her dog Ruby or Jade with her dog Jagger, Jerry was always elated. After a long and successful career in sales, Jerry was equally skilled at retirement. He spent long hours on the shore of Shell Lake, Wisconsin with family and friends enjoying long pontoon rides, grilling bratwursts, and smoking a cigar. Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan; his children Todd (Carolyn) Arizona; Jodi (Gretchen) Colorado; Jeff (Karen); grandchildren Jade, Cole, Gram, Jarrett; his sister Sharon (Howard); and many sisters and brothers-in-law and countless nieces and nephews. And in the end, it was fitting that the man who stood on the sidelines watching the ones he loved most, would have all those around him setting up their chairs, holding his hand and blessing him with their stories. He lived a full life, and he will be greatly missed and forever remembered in our hearts. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. We wish to thank the wonderful care givers and family who provided the utmost amount of compassionate care to Jerry in his final days. There are special angels in this world who come in at the right moment to make the extraordinary happen. We are so thankful for the care from the Allied Professionals team, the St. Croix Hospice and the Pillars. We are truly grateful for all of you. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to stcroixhospice.com/ KLECATSKY & SONS EAGAN CHAPEL klecatskys.com 651-454-9488.