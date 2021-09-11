Jerome C. 'Joe' McCormick
McCormick, Jerome C. "Joe" Age 90 of Brooklyn Park. Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey, parents, Jack & Margaret, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He will be deeply missed by his children, Bradley, Colleen (Joseph) Farley, Kevin (Nancy), Kelly (Carrie); grandchildren, Shannon, Erin, Lia, Brighton, Madison, Audrey, Brenna, Adam; great grandchildren, Gavin and Leilani; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A private Memorial Service was held for immediate family. Plans are underway for a gathering to celebrate Joe's life with all friends and family in Spring / Summer 2022.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0