Edward 'John' Mitchell

Mitchell, Edward "John" passed away on August 31, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, after courageously battling heart disease for decades and finally succumbed at 85 years of age. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jodie, who shared almost 50 years of marriage together. John is also survived by four children, Laurie, Tom, John and Suzie residing in Minneapolis, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and one grandson. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he was the son of Edward and Dorothy Mitchell; he attended the University of Minnesota earning a B.A. degree, and entered the employment field as an insurance adjuster for a major company and then forming his own company. He later was offered a position as the Claims Manager for a Phoenix company in 1969 and accepted it immediately. Retiring in 1995, John's years were filled with all his favorite hobbies of walking, hiking, camping, exploring Arizona and spending many enjoyable days and nights at their cabin in the Bradshaw Mountains at Horsethief Basin near Prescott, Arizona. John will be deeply missed by all his friends and family, especially his wife, Jodie. There are no words to express our grief for the loss of this wonderful man. Condolences: hansenmortuary.com.