Robert B. Hill

Hill, Robert B. Robert left us peacefully on September 4th. He was a man of distinctive humor, focus and drive, living every one of his 98 years with an enthusiasm for life that was contagious, and with an unconventionality that even he would say was unique. He encouraged friends and family to have as much fun as he and Beverly experienced, and may have lived so long because he learned how to laugh at himself. He enjoyed the company of so many others of all walks of life, always accepting them as they were. In addition to family, he is remembered and admired by those with whom he worked while building his water treatment company from scratch, those who work and live at Friendship Village, and those at Bass Lake, where he and his wife Beverly spent over 55 years with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Preceded in death by daughter Marcia Hetletvedt and wife for 64 years Beverly, he is survived by son Jeffrey (Amy), Scott (Monica), son-in-law Dean Hetletvedt, grandchildren Alyssa Gilbert (Reed), Cody Hetletvedt (Maria), Katie Duffield-Hill (Tom), Rob Hill (Ellen), Brooke Goldsworthy (Kevin), Julia Hill, and great grandchildren Skya, John, Sage and Nico. A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis on Monday, September 27 at 2:00 pm (please join us via livestream at Westminstermpls.online.church if you cannot be with us), and a Moment of Reflection for Friendship Village residents and team members will be held at FV in Bloomington on Tuesday, September 28 at 3:00 pm (masks and social distancing at both). Memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church (1200 Marquette Av, Mpls., MN 55403) or Planned Parenthood Minnesota (Plannedparenthoodnorthcentralstates.org).