Dorothy May Smuder

Smuder, Dorothy May Age 89 of Roseville, formerly of Fridley and St. Francis. Born September 6th, 1931, went to her eternal home August 5th, 2021. Survived by her best friend and lifelong love, Butch Meyer; children Steven (Jeanne) of Fridley; Lori Wooden of Edmund, OK.; Cathryn Evangelista of Hilton Head, SC.; grandchildren Amanda Allen (Nathan); Emily Smuder; Kyle Smuder; Nick Evangelista; Joe Evangelista, plus many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dorothy's Care Team at Sunrise of Roseville. Raise a glass of Bailey's to Dorothy at a celebration of a life well-lived to be held on Sunday, September 19th 1:00 PM at the Jaycees Shelter in Central Park - 2540 Lexington Ave N. Roseville. Donations preferred to Dementia Society of America: dementiasociety.org.