Barbara J. Callahan

Callahan, Barbara J. Age 71 of Apple Valley. Went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2021 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her daughter, Brittany; daughter-in-law, Christine; and brother, John. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Larry; children, Pat (Roberta), L.J., Michelle (Jim), Kimberly and Haley; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Janet); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral at 1pm on Tues., Sept. 14, 2021 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Lebanon Cemetery. Barbara will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2331 henrywanderson.com.