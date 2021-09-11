Nancy (Rawlings) Baxter

Baxter (Rawlings), Nancy Funeral Services will be held for Nancy Baxter, age 62, of Wadena on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Verndale Family Life Church in Verndale, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Nancy Jane Rawlings was born on April 12, 1959 in Saint Paul Minnesota. Her parents were the late Fred and Nadine (Christenberry) Rawlings. Nancy and her family grew up in the Highland Park Neighborhood of Saint Paul. Nancy attended Highland Park High School and graduated with the class of 1977. In 1994 Nancy made her home in Prior Lake where she meet her partner Kraig Ellingson in 1995. They made their home in Wadena in 2016. Preceding Nancy in death are her parents Fred and Nadine Rawlings, brother Wendell Rawlings, and sister Frankie Petrick. Surviving Nancy is her partner, Kraig Ellingson of Wadena; daughter: Jamie (Matthew) Rawlings-Bursott of Prior Lake; grandchildren: Shawn and Madison; sister: Dana (Jim) Sveen of Minot, North Dakota; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Condolences: karvonenfuneralhome.com Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minnesota.