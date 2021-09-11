CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Marilyn A. (Swett) Wong

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Wong, Marilyn A. (Swett) Age 88, joined in heaven her beloved husband Kenneth Wong, parents Claude and Bessie Swett and daughter-in-law Karis Wong on August 25, 2021. Survived by children Terry (Paul) Schiesel, Laurie (Gene) Slaughter and Greg Wong; grandchildren Jamie (Brittany) and Derek Schiesel, Scooter, Ben and Kenny Slaughter, and Matt and Nicole Wong; great grandchildren Amari and Rylan Schiesel and Logan and Kellan Wong; and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn grew up in Portal ND and moved to Mpls after high school where she met the love of her life, Kenny, working at the VA hospital. She lived in Brooklyn Center for 60 years and was a longtime employee of Sears where she made many long-lasting friendships. A memorial service will be held at 11:00, Tuesday, Sept 28th at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7520 Golden Valley Rd. There will be a reception at 10:00 prior and a luncheon after the service. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Galena Gazette

Marilyn Bingham

GALENA–Marilyn Ann (Heim) Bingham, 91, Galena, was called to her heavenly home, with loving family at her side, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. There will be a celebration of Marilyn’s life Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon on at the Grey Eagle pavilion at...
GALENA, IL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Marilyn Schiesel

Star Tribune reviews all guest book entries to ensure appropriate content. Our staff does not correct grammar or spelling. FAQ.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy