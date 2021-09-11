Marilyn A. (Swett) Wong

Wong, Marilyn A. (Swett) Age 88, joined in heaven her beloved husband Kenneth Wong, parents Claude and Bessie Swett and daughter-in-law Karis Wong on August 25, 2021. Survived by children Terry (Paul) Schiesel, Laurie (Gene) Slaughter and Greg Wong; grandchildren Jamie (Brittany) and Derek Schiesel, Scooter, Ben and Kenny Slaughter, and Matt and Nicole Wong; great grandchildren Amari and Rylan Schiesel and Logan and Kellan Wong; and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn grew up in Portal ND and moved to Mpls after high school where she met the love of her life, Kenny, working at the VA hospital. She lived in Brooklyn Center for 60 years and was a longtime employee of Sears where she made many long-lasting friendships. A memorial service will be held at 11:00, Tuesday, Sept 28th at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7520 Golden Valley Rd. There will be a reception at 10:00 prior and a luncheon after the service. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.