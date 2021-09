Grace Lila Derheim

“The dead are never far from us. They’re in our hearts and on our minds and in the end all that separates us from them is a single breath, one final puff of air.”. The Drum family observed multiple deaths in the summer of 1961 in New Bremen, Minnesota. Death came in many forms that summer: accident, nature, suicide, murder. But every single death inspired new questions for a 13-year-old boy by the name of Frank Drum. A preacher’s son, Frank was used to death in some conformity as he always attended the funerals held in his father’s congregation. But something about this summer was different. Death was not so kind to its victims.

