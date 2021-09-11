Edgar W. Browne

Browne, Edgar W. Age 86 of Coon Rapids, MN passed away at Mercy Hospital. Preceded in death by wife Marilyn; father William; mother Cecelia; infant sister Rose Ann; brother Kenneth; mother in law Helen Sunberg; and daugther Suzanne Lavenz. Survived by brothers Albert (Sally), Vern (Bea); children Mark (Deb), Cathy Mertz, Teresa Franklin and David; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many friends and relatives. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial service 2:30 PM, Saturday, September 18th with gathering one hour prior to service all at: Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd.