Astronomy

There’s a weird asteroid shaped like a bone whipping around our sun

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers have gotten their closest look yet at an unusually shaped asteroid orbiting the sun in the asteroid belt located between the orbits of Jupiter and Mars. The strange asteroid, named Kleopatra, was recently imaged in the most detail to date using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). The image below shows the asteroid from different angles, revealing its two lobes linked by a center portion with an overall shape like a bone.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid#Bone#Extremely Large Telescope#Solar System#The Seti Institute#Vlt#Astronomy Astrophysics
