Dakota’s ‘One of the Best Dining Experiences of the Year’

Axe-throwing is a popular trend Montana has embraced — and it happens to be a whole lot of fun. And as for beer drinking, it’s safe to say that’s been one of our favorite pastimes for many years. The geniuses at Big Sky Brews Crews in Whitefish had the good sense to combine them (though not at the same time) on their Axes & Ales Tour. If you’re in need of a fun and unique night out in northwest Montana with your friends, you won’t want to miss this.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO