Dakota’s ‘One of the Best Dining Experiences of the Year’

By Kersten Rettig
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
The big food news of the week is that the iconic subterranean steak house, Dakota’s, is opening to the public Monday, Sept. 13. The restaurant hosted a media preview Thursday and it was sublime. I LOVED it – every single element of the experience. From the live piano tunes that smoothed the transition from hot, loud city streets to mood-lit, elegant underground haven to ending the meal with a nifty Brandy Alexander, my evening at Dakota’s was one of the best dining experiences of the year.

