Dakota’s ‘One of the Best Dining Experiences of the Year’
The big food news of the week is that the iconic subterranean steak house, Dakota's, is opening to the public Monday, Sept. 13. The restaurant hosted a media preview Thursday and it was sublime. I LOVED it – every single element of the experience. From the live piano tunes that smoothed the transition from hot, loud city streets to mood-lit, elegant underground haven to ending the meal with a nifty Brandy Alexander, my evening at Dakota's was one of the best dining experiences of the year.
