Penn State’s new offense couldn’t have faced two more contrasting obstacles in its first two weeks. The unit needed the answers to two completely different questions. Wisconsin brought pressure in passing situations, trying to cause panic in the backfield and in the mind of Sean Clifford while playing plenty of man coverage behind it. Ball State stayed tried and true to its principles, trying to bend but not break, giving up short throws and runs while not being beaten over the top with big plays. The Nittany Lions needed to show it could win in multiple ways under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO