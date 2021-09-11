CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Assemblyman Fong dedicates August as Valley Fever Awareness Month

By Vince Fong
theloopnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Assembly Concurrent Resolution 58 (ACR 58), authored by Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), officially recognizes the month of August as Valley Fever Awareness Month. Valley Fever is a respiratory disease caused by breathing in Coccidioides, a desert fungus that grows in soil and spreads airborne amidst soil disruption or wind. In 2019, there was a record-high total of 9,004 Valley Fever cases in California, with 3,371 cases being in Kern County.

www.theloopnewspaper.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Bear Valley Springs, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
Valley Springs, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
City
Frazier Park, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Lebec, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Fong
Person
Shannon Grove
Person
Rudy Salas
Person
Melissa Hurtado

Comments / 0

Community Policy