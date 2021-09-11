Assemblyman Fong dedicates August as Valley Fever Awareness Month
Assembly Concurrent Resolution 58 (ACR 58), authored by Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), officially recognizes the month of August as Valley Fever Awareness Month. Valley Fever is a respiratory disease caused by breathing in Coccidioides, a desert fungus that grows in soil and spreads airborne amidst soil disruption or wind. In 2019, there was a record-high total of 9,004 Valley Fever cases in California, with 3,371 cases being in Kern County.www.theloopnewspaper.com
