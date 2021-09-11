CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 14:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guayanilla; Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guayanilla in Puerto Rico Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 330 PM AST. * At 134 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yauco, Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Palomas, Lluveras, Indios, Liborio Negron Torres and Magas Arriba. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas.

alerts.weather.gov

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Flash Flood Watch & Warnings Issued For Central Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood warning was issued for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 12:00 a.m. Friday. A flood warning was also issued for Carroll, Frederick, Howard and Montgomery Counties until 11:45 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for much of central Maryland Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The areas under the watch include Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford and  Prince Georges counties and Baltimore City. Flood Warning in effect for northwest #Baltimore City and most of #Baltimore County. 1-2" of rain has already fallen with another 1-2" expected. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/mCdll4xYcQ — Meg...
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Through Saturday evening. * Additional rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. This expected rain will fall over areas that have seen widespread 4 to 6 inches of rain with some spots over 10 inches the last 3 days. The highly saturated ground will quickly lead to run off with drainage problems in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rooks, southwestern Smith, northwestern Osborne and southeastern Phillips Counties through 145 PM CDT At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kirwin, or 9 miles southeast of Phillipsburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kirwin around 110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cedar and Alton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason county. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
MASON COUNTY, MI
#Heavy Rain#San Juan#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Indios
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Nye County - Mojave RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 The National Weather Service in Elko has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osborne; Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Smith and northwestern Osborne Counties through 215 PM CDT At 131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar, or 20 miles southeast of Phillipsburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gaylord around 150 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Harlan and Portis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE LAHONTAN BASIN PRIMARILY NORTH OF US-50 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY PRIMARILY SOUTH OF US-50 The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Changes...Upgraded to a Red Flag Warning on Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday, shifting to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday afternoon. * Humidity...Saturday: 7-12%. Sunday: 15-20% north of US-50, 10- 15% south of US-50. * Duration...4-7 hours Saturday. 2-4 hours Sunday. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 13:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Union County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to decrease through mid afternoon, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Atmore, McCullough, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 21, Lottie, Redtown, Poarch, Mount Gillis, Freemanville, Booneville, Nokomis, Perdido, Martinville, Serange, Rabun, Malta, Robinsonville, Dyas and Huxford. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason county. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet due to southwest to west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Flathead/Mission Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE MCCASH BURNSCAR FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Medford has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern California, including the following area, Western Siskiyou County. * From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * A moderate atmospheric river will produce periods of moderate to heavy rain across the area. Rainfall rates between 0.2" to 0.5" per hour could result in debris flows and flash flooding. * Impacts would be along Forest Service roads within the McCash burn scar. There could be flash flooding in Upper Elk Creek along Elk Creek Road as well as down basin into Wooley Creek.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Clinton, De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Andrew; Clinton; De Kalb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Clinton and southern DeKalb Counties through 400 PM CDT At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clarksdale, or 11 miles west of Maysville. This storm is headed southeast. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cameron, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Clarksdale and Amity. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 51 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mobile County through 400 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Gulfcrest to 4 miles east of Semmes. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Axis and I65 And AL 158. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot Thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall over northeastern Ashley and western Chicot counties At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing locally heavy rainfall over Montrose, or 12 miles west of Lake Village. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Lake Village, Portland, Montrose and Snyder. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR

