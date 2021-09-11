Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE LAHONTAN BASIN PRIMARILY NORTH OF US-50 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY PRIMARILY SOUTH OF US-50 The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Changes...Upgraded to a Red Flag Warning on Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday, shifting to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday afternoon. * Humidity...Saturday: 7-12%. Sunday: 15-20% north of US-50, 10- 15% south of US-50. * Duration...4-7 hours Saturday. 2-4 hours Sunday. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO