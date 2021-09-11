CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Epic trial forces App Store changes, Android 12 launch nears, Twitter tries communities

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
bigeasymagazine.com

9 Best Apps for Android Users

The popularity of Android devices is increasing by the day. With professional-grade cameras, long battery life, and great internet plan like those on Optimum packages, they have the ability to have our lives faster, easier, and better. There are millions of Android apps out there, some require internet connectivity while...
CELL PHONES
CBS 58

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that throttles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
TECHNOLOGY
onmsft.com

Android app placeholder spotted in Windows 11's Microsoft Store

Something called a Windows Subsystem for Android has been discovered within the Windows 11 Microsoft Store app store by reliable leaker/tipster, WalkingCat. While just a listing with a download file that shows nothing but a black screen once opened, it’s clearly a placeholder for whatever files will be eventually needed to connect the Microsoft Store to the Amazon Appstore and run Android apps on Windows 11 devices.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft Might Enable Android Apps on Xbox: Microsoft Store Listing

Microsoft's Windows 11 will be able to run apps developed for Google's Android operating system natively (albeit not at launch) in a bid to bring useful programs and games to PCs. Apparently, the software giant might want to go even further and bring Android apps to its Xbox game consoles, too, at least according to a listing at the Microsoft Store.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Epic appealing Apple's 'resounding victory' in App Store trial

As Apple declares victory in the Epic vs. Apple App Store trial, Epic has announced it will appeal the court's ruling. Apple won on every count in the Epic versus Apple case except for one — anti-steering practices. As a result, the company is required to allow developers to link to external payment methods within the next 90 days.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Smartphone App#Apple Store#American#The App Store#Google#Digital Mobile Gaming#Rogers#Japanese
techxplore.com

Epic seeks 'Fortnite' return on Apple's S. Korea App Store

Major US videogame developer Epic Games has asked Apple to restore its flagship game "Fortnite" on the South Korean app store after Seoul passed a law curbing the monopolistic power of platform operators, it said Friday. But Apple rejected the request, saying the game maker still needs to follow its...
VIDEO GAMES
techxplore.com

Epic Games to appeal US ruling in Apple app store fight

Epic Games said Friday it will appeal a US judge's ruling that loosened Apple's control over app store payments, but did not brand the tech giant's dominance as a monopoly. Apple was non-committal about whether it would appeal but Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted "We will fight on", and the company confirmed plans to contest the verdict.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Cult of Mac

Judge orders huge App Store change in Epic v. Apple ruling

Apple has been ordered by a federal judge to allow iPhone software developers to point customers to their own websites to make in-app purchases. Previously, Apple required all these transactions to happen through its payment system. The change will prevent the iPhone-maker from collecting 15% to 30% of the revenue from transactions that go through developers’ direct payment systems.
TECHNOLOGY
gamepressure.com

Epic Games vs. Apple; Court Rules on App Store Transactions

A court decision has been made in the battle between Apple and Epic Games, judging that apps available on the App Store may allow purchases bypassing the platform's payment system. The court battle between Apple and Epic Games that started a year ago has finally come to a conclusion. The...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Epic vs. Apple ruling – App Store anti-steering rules must change, but don’t expect Fortnite back on iPhone

Epic Games has won a major ruling in their court case against Apple over the iOS App Store rules and in-app payments in a manner that could redefine the App Store for other apps. However, they have lost their personal battle, the court finding that Apple was within its rights to pull Fortnite from the store and terminate Epic’s accounts for breaching contract.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy