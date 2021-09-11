CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Free Solo’ filmmakers swap peaks for depths in ‘The Rescue’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “The Rescue,” Oscar-winning “Free Solo” filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin trade climbing peaks for watery depths. Their documentary, which premieres Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, retraces the 2018 rescue of the youth soccer team from Thailand’s Tham Luang cave, detailing the daring underwater maneuvers of an international group of elite cave divers. The National Geographic release, due out in theaters Oct. 8, is a pulse-thumping, nerve-inducing non-fiction standout at the festival and the first major big-screen documentary of a real-life drama that captivated the world.

