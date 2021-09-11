CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers Push More Cap Charges to 2022 to Free Up Cap Space in 2021

By Paul Bretl
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to keep most of the key players from the 2020 roster together for the 2021 season while still staying under the shrunken 2021 salary cap, it took some creative financial maneuvering by Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball to get the Green Bay Packers under the $182.5 million cap figure.

dairylandexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Zeise is Right: Uninterested Aaron Rodgers should be replaced by Jordan Love

Welcome to the first edition of Zeise is Right, a weekly wrap of the NFL weekend that will combine some quick thoughts and observations with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. This is a semi-serious NFL notes column for serious fans that I hope will generate comments and discussion down below. I look forward to interacting with you all and (maybe) even defending my opinions. I hope you enjoy and stop by every week!
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers restructure Chandon Sullivan's contract, create almost $1M in cap space

The Green Bay Packers created almost $1 million in salary cap space for the 2021 regular season by restructuring the contract of cornerback Chandon Sullivan. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers converted a little over $1.2 million of Sullivan’s base salary into a signing bonus and added four void years to his one-year deal, creating roughly $970,000 in cap space.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Gymnastics#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Espn#Chandon Sullivan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's a blueprint for stopping Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers should be concerned

No matter how great a quarterback may be, every one of them has his own personal Kryptonite. For Tom Brady, it’s always been pressure right up the middle. For Aaron Rodgers, at least in 2020, it was coverage in which he faced two deep safeties. This trend not only affected Rodgers’ efficiency and explosiveness; it also drastically affected his best receiver — and perhaps the best receiver in the NFL today. Per Sports Info Solutions, when presented with single-high coverage in 2020 (Cover-1, Cover-3), Davante Adams caught 81 of 99 targets for 971 yards, 574 air yards, a league-high 13 touchdowns, and a receiver rating of 139.8. Against any manner of two-safety coverage (Cover-2, 2-Man, Cover-4, Cover-6, Tampa-2), Adams caught 28 of 42 targets for 335 yards, 238 air yards, two touchdowns, and a receiver rating of 86.9.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2021 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Drop List

The NFL season is here and there is nothing quite like fantasy football. Well, Week 1 had its fair share of injuries as always and there should be quite a bit of movement across the fantasy football landscape going forward. Injuries are a huge part of every sport, but in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Week 1 Fantasy Football Bad Beats: When the Packers don't act like the Packers

Did you suffer a devastating loss in Week 1 courtesy of Aaron Rodgers and the lifeless Green Bay Packers offense?. Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 1 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers OT Billy Turner believes in anticipating the unknown

When you start to feel like a veteran on the offensive line, you’re screwed. At least, that is what Green Bay Packers tackle Billy Turner told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Turner spoke to the media on Tuesday and gave an insightful response to Silverstein’s question about when...
NFL
chatsports.com

4 horrible stats that defined Packers’ embarrassing loss to Saints

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Outside of the kicking game, the Green Bay Packers played poorly in every department of Sunday’s huge defeat to the New Orleans Saints. Anyone who watched could tell the Packers were nowhere near good enough and were dominated in every...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Blowout loss to Saints 'a good learning lesson'

Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers famously told worried fans to "R-E-L-A-X" one September years ago. Rodgers could've gone that same route during a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that occurred roughly 48 hours after Green Bay suffered a humiliating 38-3 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. While he didn't use those exact words, the 37-year-old made it clear he's already turning the page and focusing on the upcoming "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Detroit Lions.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Inside Skinny: Packers fantasy football outlook

(WFRV) – Week one in the NFL is in the books and despite an underwhelming performance from the Packers Sunday afternoon, one fantasy football expert joined The Inside Skinny to give his thoughts on Green Bay’s team before setting your lineups before game day. Rick Butts, the owner of RotoHeat.com,...
NFL
BearDigest

Only Packers Own Respect in Poll in NFC North

Apparently it was a good defeat for the Chicago Bears in L.A. The Bears have risen to 22nd in the Sports Illustrated power rankings, after starting in 23rd prior to their 34-14 loss in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. There are reasons to be encouraged about the...
NFL
FanSided

Za’Darius Smith to IR, Packers Sign LaDarius Hamilton

Za’Darius Smith missed all but one practice during Green Bay Packers training camp dealing with a back injury that landed him on the NFI list. While he did return to practice last week and participated in the opener against New Orleans, he was used in a limited capacity, seeing only 18 defensive snaps and utilized in only obvious passing situations.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

146K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy