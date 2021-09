For the New York Jets in 2021, a successful season record-wise would be way ahead of schedule. With new head coach Robert Saleh in along with newly drafted rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, it’s a fresh, exciting start. Throw in a roster littered with talent at some positions and completely devoid of it at others, a promising season would simply be one wherein Wilson plays well and shows off some of his elite talent, and the rest of their young core progresses with him while staying healthy. That’s really all there is to it.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO