CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Evening/night care attendant n...

Weatherford Democrat
 7 days ago

Must be mechanically-inclined with outstanding customer service skills. Applicant must be able to work in a busy, fast paced environment in order to meet customer needs and meet critical time targets. Duties include ordering,...

marketplace.weatherforddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Waking Night Extra Care Worker

Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?. Creative Support is looking for a warm and caring Waking Night Support Worker to join our friendly Extra Care team at Station View, Barrow-in-Furness. At this lively service, we provide quality care and support to 31 residents, helping and encouraging them to lead a fulfilling and enriched life. The service is made up of 41 self-contained flats and the individuals we support are upward of 55 years old with a range of needs including Dementia, learning disabilities & physical disabilities. Our service users have a wide range of support needs, some require a lot of support including double calls as they require hoisting, and others only require prompting with medication.
HOME & GARDEN
stardem.com

Life insurance allows you to care for loved ones even after your death

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month, so let’s look at how Americans are planning for their future. According to Statista.com, only 52% of Americans own a life insurance policy. This means that nearly half of American families will lose a loved one and become financially responsible for the burial and assorted debts of their lost loved one. Imagine laying a family member to rest and the funeral director hands you a bill in the $10,000 range to cover the burial costs. Worse yet, imaging taking financial responsibility for remaining children without additional resources available.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
The Independent

‘If you wait, it could be too late’: Family of doctor who died of suicide during pandemic pushes for new law

During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, in the early spring of 2020, Dr Lorna Breen described the scenes at the Manhattan hospital where she worked as being “like Armageddon.”The emergency department at the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital was operating at three times its capacity due to the influx of Covid patients. When she wasn’t at the hospital, she was often directing her staff over the phone. When she contracted Covid herself, and could barely move, she continued to help from afar. But even as the pandemic took a significant personal toll on her own health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
beavercountyradio.com

LISTEN: Acts Cancer Care Program Starts Monday Evening At Newell First Church Of The Nazarene

Sometimes it’s not about getting rid of pain and suffering, but obtaining a stronger power to override it and push forward. The Acts Cancer Care program is a faith-based gathering program that sets to do just that, using the power of prayer, devotion, and networking to help those dealing with cancer and the struggles that come along with it. The inaugural meeting takes place on Monday, September 13 at the Newel First Church Of The Nazarene located in Newell, West Virginia.
NEWELL, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
International Business Times

Dollar General CEO Explains Why It Plans To Expands Its Reach Into Health Care Even Further

Variety store chain Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos on Wednesday disclosed why the company sees potential growth in health care services. In a virtual conference call hosted by Barclays, Vasos noted how adding healthcare to stores is important due to a lack of sufficient options for parts of the country. He called such areas “health deserts,” with many locations being in rural or isolated cities.
HEALTH
Weatherford Democrat

TEACHING PERSPECTIVE: Educators recall student reaction to 9/11, ponder how to impress new generation

MINERAL WELLS — A new school year was just starting to roll one Tuesday morning when the word went out at Mineral Wells High School to turn on the TV. “It was first period,” world history teacher Mark Beaty recalled. “It was before 9 o’clock, and the second (World Trade Center) tower got hit around 9:01 or :02 or :03. And we were watching when that happened.”
MINERAL WELLS, TX
CBS DFW

‘Our Recovery Is Going Backwards’: Some Restaurants Adding ‘COVID Surcharge’ To Make Up For ‘Long-Lasting Hardships’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Cotton Patch Cafés last week, a new policy took effect. Signs at each table warn a 5% surcharge will be added to each bill “due to the long-lasting hardships faced by the restaurant industry.” Customers upset by the discovery have posted receipts to social media. Listed as a “COVID surcharge,” the amount generally comes out to an extra 1 to 3 dollars. “No more Cotton Patch for me,” responded one woman. A company with nearly 50 locations in Texas, Cotton Patch says its surcharge is a temporary solution to ongoing issues. “Our recovery is going backwards,” said Texas Restaurant Association Vice President...
AFP

FedEx to hire 90,000 workers in US ahead of holidays

FedEx announced Thursday plans to hire 90,000 workers across its US network as it gears up for the holiday season amid increased e-commerce demand. The package delivery company plans "National Hiring Day" events in several cities on September 23, including Dallas, Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee. FedEx typically adds thousands of workers in the fall months ahead of the holiday season, but this year's recruitment drive is bigger than normal. The company added 70,000 workers for the 2020-21 holiday season. This year's push also comes amid a crunch for frontline workers that has prompted companies such as Amazon, Walmart and McDonald's to boost pay.
BUSINESS
News Break

New Survey Finds 74% Of Workers Struggle With Name Pronunciation At Work & 10% Missed Sales Opportunities Because Of It

NameCoach, a software platform that integrates with Salesforce and Microsoft Office to embed accurate name pronunciations, partnered with ResearchScape to conduct a nationwide study. After surveying 1,060 U.S. consumers, the survey revealed that 74% of workers said they faced struggles with name pronunciation at work. 44% of the survey participants...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Female Waking Night Care Worker

Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?. Creative Support is looking for a warm and caring Female Waking Night Care Worker to join our Residential Care Home (The Laurels) in Carlisle, Cumbria. Here we provide quality care and support to a number of residents, helping and encouraging them to lead a fulfilling and enriched life.
HEALTH
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Medical ethics require care for all who need it, even as unvaccinated COVID patients flood hospitals

BOISE — As Idaho’s hospitals and intensive-care units fill up with patients receiving costly life-saving care for an avoidable medical condition — severe COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals — that care is taking priority over regular medical care for everything from hip replacements to cancer treatment. Hospital leaders say that won’t...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy