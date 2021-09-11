Evening/night care attendant n...

Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?. Creative Support is looking for a warm and caring Waking Night Support Worker to join our friendly Extra Care team at Station View, Barrow-in-Furness. At this lively service, we provide quality care and support to 31 residents, helping and encouraging them to lead a fulfilling and enriched life. The service is made up of 41 self-contained flats and the individuals we support are upward of 55 years old with a range of needs including Dementia, learning disabilities & physical disabilities. Our service users have a wide range of support needs, some require a lot of support including double calls as they require hoisting, and others only require prompting with medication.
