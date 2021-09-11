CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Michelle Is Pretty in Pink in a Bold Short Suit & Strappy Sandals At New York Fashion Week

By Nicole Zane
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35y4QQ_0btDGlXJ00

Lea Michele was looking rosy in New York City of Friday afternoon at the Alice + Olivia presentation.

The 35-year-old actress arrived to the New York Fashion Week event in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District matching the models’ rainbow Spring/Summer 2022 looks. Michele equally stunned in her own right in a highlighter pink short suit by the flirty brand’s designer Stacey Bendet.

On her feet, she wore a coordinating pair of Jimmy Choo “Minny” open-toed leather sandals, which are currently on sale for $450 at Luisaviaroma in a bunch of available sizes.

The ensemble was taken up a notch with her handbag choice. Michele carried one of Edie Parker’s candy-colored lucite purses for extra pizazz. To top it all off, the former “Glee” star added Italian designer Bea Bongiasca’s mismatched earrings that added even more of whimsy touch.

Michele has been hitting New York Fashion Week over the past few days, posting Instagram snaps of her various outfits, including another pink look by Cinq à Sept.

As part of that look, the actress posed in white Manolo Blahnik pumps that added a few inches to her small 5’3″ frame. Keeping with the pastel color palette, Michele carried a lemon-hued leather wristlet bag by New York label Khaore.

This comes a year after she gave birth to her first child Ever Leo with husband and fashion executive Zandy Reich.

In the past, Michele has gone for casual, relaxed sandals from brands like Joie and Tkees to compliment her off-duty looks. For red carpet styles, her selection has included Stuart Weitzman sandals , nude Brian Atwood heels and Salvatore Ferragamo pointed-toe pumps. Beyond just her own footwear collection, Michele has also served as brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

Inspired by Lea Michele’s hot pink designer heels? Shop three substitutes below that are equally chic at an affordable price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6cZZ_0btDGlXJ00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Buy Now: Aldo Okurr Sandals, $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svMu8_0btDGlXJ00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Buy Now: Charles & Keith Satin Stiletto Heels , $44.10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zx7lp_0btDGlXJ00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Heeled Sandals With Insoles , $89.90

Footwear News

Footwear News

Footwear News

Essence

POPSUGAR

Footwear News

Footwear News

Footwear News

POPSUGAR

Footwear News

Britney Spears Stuns in Sheer White Minidress With Her First Pair of Red Heels for a Reggae Party

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram video with her latest summer outfit. The “Toxic” singer posed in her bathroom while taking a video in a full-length mirror, wearing a white minidress. The slim-fitting piece featured sheer striped panels, as well as long sleeves and a high neckline. Spears, per her caption, apparently wore the look to a reggae party. She kept her accents simple, pairing the dress with a high ponytail and two thin red bracelets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came to shoes, the “He About To Lose Me” singer wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

